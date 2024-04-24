Peterson among Democrat candidates set to appear at Lewiston gathering

Apr. 24—Kaylee Peterson, a Democrat from Eagle who's running for U.S. Congress in Idaho's 1st District, will be among the Democratic candidates scheduled to appear at a meet-and-greet in Lewiston this week.

The Nez Perce County Democratic Committee event is planned for 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston Community Center, 2414 Main St. The public is welcome and the event is free to attend.

Peterson is the only Democrat in the race. She is challenging incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher, the only Republican in the race, and they will likely square off in the November general election.

Other Democrats who are candidates for the Idaho Legislative in District 6 and 7 will also appear at Friday's gathering.

"Since there are many new names on the ballot this year, this is the public's opportunity to meet with, and get to know something about their representatives and senatorial candidates," according to an email sent by the Nez Perce County Democratic Committee.