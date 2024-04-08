A person shot at Gulfstream Park mall has died. What police are saying about the case

A 36-year-old shot at The Village at Gulfstream Park last week has died as Hallandale Beach officers search for the suspect, police announced Monday.

Latoya Arnold died Sunday at the hospital, police said. The suspect, police said last week, is a woman and she knew Arnold. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday outside Strike 10 Bowling at The Village at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy.

After the shooting, Arnold was taken to nearby HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and died Sunday. No one else was injured.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect. Police called the shooting an “isolated incident” but have not said what prompted it.

READ MORE: Two people in Gulfstream Park shooting know each other, Hallandale Beach police say

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers by dialing 954-493-8477(TIPS) or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.