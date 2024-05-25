Person killed in two-car crash on Highway 18 near Apple Valley

A two-vehicle collision along Highway 18 near Apple Valley left a person dead, authorities said.

The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. Saturday on the highway at Milpas Drive, according to California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department logs.

One vehicle overturned in the collision, the CHP reported.

The intersection of Highway 18 and Milpas Drive, just east of Apple Valley, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

No description of the person who died was immediately available, nor was information regarding any potential additional injuries resulting from the wreck.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

