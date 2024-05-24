Man struck, killed by car in Phelan

A 49-year-old man died after being struck by a Ford Mustang along Johnson Road in Phelan late Thursday, authorities said.

The collision took place about 10:35 p.m. on Johnson Road, just north of Coyote Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 2008 Ford Mustang being driven by a 23-year-old Phelan man was headed south, CHP officials said in a written statement.

"For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian walked into the southbound lanes where he was struck by (the) Ford Mustang," according to the statement.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by San Bernardino County coroner's officials.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but impaired driving was not initially suspected, officials said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact the CHP's Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

