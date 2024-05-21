Man fatally struck by pickup truck along Main Street in Hesperia identified
Authorities have identified a 42-year-old Hesperia man who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking across Main Street last week.
Carlos Mijangos was killed in the collision, which took place about 11:20 p.m. on May 13 at Main Street and Maple Avenue, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and coroner's officials.
He was attempting to walk north across Main Street, against a red light, when he was struck by a westbound Toyota pickup truck as it entered the intersection with a green light, sheriff's department spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said at the time.
Paramedics pronounced Mijangos dead at the scene.
Officials said the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500. Anonymous tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.
