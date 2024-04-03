People still trapped in rubble as death toll rises in Taiwan earthquake: Live updates

The death toll rose to 9 from the massive earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, and authorities warned that strong aftershocks could rock the densely populated island nation for several more days.

Taiwan's National Fire Agency said at least 882 people were injured when the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast city of Hualien, a popular tourist destination less than 100 miles of Taipei, at about 8 a.m. local time. A series of aftershocks followed, reaching up to 6.5 magnitude.

Some buildings tumbled or were left leaning precariously while scores of people were trapped inside the damaged structures. Hundreds of thousands of terrified residents lost power as landslides rolled across highways. The temblor set off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.

"It was very strong. It felt as if the house was going to topple," said Chang Yu-lin, 60, a worker in a hospital in Taipei, the capital.

∎ Wu Chien-fu, director of Taiwan’s Seismology Center, said aftershocks reaching 7.0 could rock the nation of 23 million people for three or four more days.

∎ Wu said an investigation is underway to determine why not all Taiwanese received a nationwide alert following the earthquake.

∎ There was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. And no tsunami threat was expected for the west coast of North America, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said.

Rescue and recovery efforts underway

The quake rocked Taipei, knocking out power in several parts of the city. Elsewhere, authorities said they had lost contact with 50 travelers aboard four minibuses heading to a hotel in a national park, Taroko Gorge.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the military will be deployed to help with rescue and recovery operations. She pledged that federal and local governments would cooperate with each other to "minimize the impact of the disasters."

Shallow quake was close to land

Wu said the quake's epicenter was very shallow and close to land, the result of movement in the Philippine Sea Plate. He said it felt strong in Taipei because of the “basin effect,” which occurs when earthquake reverberations become trapped in soft ground.

The quake was Taiwan's largest since the 1999 Jiji earthquake that killed over 2,400 people and injured 11,300 more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taiwan earthquake live updates: Death toll rises; people still trapped