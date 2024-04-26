Pennsylvania Air National Guard implements increased bonuses

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Air National Guard has started a new bonus program. It started on March 1 and will almost triple the amount for those enlisting or re-enlisting.

“Our phones flew off the handle when this bonus dropped,” Staff Sergeant Caleb Woodring said.

“Anybody who comes off the street who doesn’t have military service already like they’re not in the military at all, they’re going to come in with a $50,000 bonus for a six year in exchange for a six year enlistment with us,” SSgt Woodring said.

That depends on the job you decide to take. Plus, there are funds for those who are looking to re-enlist.

The bonuses can add up to $75,000 for re-enlisters or $90,000 for those with top tier skills.

“The reason those bonuses are so high for our re-enlistment purposes are those Airmen have have acquired a very unique set of skills. It takes a long time to train an Airman,” Woodring said.

Woodring says if you received a bonus with a different National Guard or reserve component, you won’t qualify for these bonuses.

“If you were in an Army National Guard and you took a bonus from them, you’re not eligible for our bonus here,” Woodring said. “The reason being is that we’re not trying to steal from other components. We’re trying to add to that deck of cards of members, not just reshuffle the deck.”

Woodring says the PA Air National Guard is on track to meet recruiting goals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.