Pembroke man identified in Robeson County homicide probe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Kenny Dean Locklear, 47, was found dead when deputies arrived at a 2663 West McDuffie Crossing Road address in Lumberton on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release.

Authorities said Locklear was shot.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

