Pedestrian struck and killed

A woman lying in the roadway was killed when she was struck early Wednesday morning by a pickup truck a half mile west of Desdemona, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Catelyn Brooke Jordan, 31, of Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DPS.

Lying in the center of the lane

Early Wednesday morning, Daniel Russell Piper, 39, of Eastland was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on FM 2214, according to the DPS.

Fatal accident

The pickup struck Jordan just after midnight as she was lying in the center of the eastbound lane of FM 2214 about a quarter mile west of FM 8.

Jordan was lying in the roadway and was not visible to the driver, according to the DPS investigation. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Glenn.

The posted speed limit on the road is 45 miles per hour, and there were clear and dry conditions.

It has only been four days since the last traffic fatality in the Big Country. A motorcycle crashed, and the passenger was later pronounced dead.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas experienced an increase of over 15% in motor vehicle traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2021.

Because the number has only risen in recent years, TxDOT has rolled out the End the Streak campaign in hopes of bringing down the number of fatalities across the state.

