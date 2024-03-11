Aspen Blessing, 18, of Baird was struck in a head-on collision early Sunday morning and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Brenden Lucero, 28, of Cassville, Missouri, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway-20 when he struck Baird's vehicle going westbound on I-20, according to the DPS.

Not wearing a seat belt

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday four miles east of Abilene, according to the DPS. Lucero drove his Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck into Blessing's Ford Edge SUV.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, Lucero was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and experienced a serious incapacitating injury. He was transported to Hendrick Medical Center.

This is the fourth highway fatality of the year for the Big Country, joining slick Sunday's two fatalities in one day.

Seatbelt use is low among Texas teen drivers and passengers, according to Alaisha Montanez of the Texas Department of Transportation. In 2022, 51% of teens killed in vehicle crashes were not wearing seatbelts.

Texas ranks fifth as the most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S. in 2024 behind Montana, South Carolina, and New Mexico, according to Forbes Magazine. Texas, however, is the "most dangerous state for negligent driving, where impaired drivers cause 91% of fatal accidents."

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a part in this Sunday crash.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Woman perishes in another Texas highway fatality