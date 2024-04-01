Abilene's string of crash fatalities continues with Saturday's motorcycle death

Another Abilene accident resulted in tragedy this past weekend.

An Abilene woman died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash just after midnight Saturday, according to a recent police press release.

This is the latest in a string of recent highway and accident fatalities across the Big Country that began with the first hit-and-run fatality of the year and has continued with the passenger who was ejected from a motorcycle on early on Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash.

Abilene police investigate.

Speed and alcohol, 'contributing factors'

Around midnight Saturday, a "Harley Davidson motorcycle occupied by a rider and a passenger was traveling north on South Leggett Street when it left the roadway," according to Abilene police.

The passenger, Shanna Bowman, 35, of Abilene, was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle, Shannon Pruitt, 37, was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the press release.

Police suspect speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, according to the media release. The investigation is ongoing.

At the time of the accident, the passenger and rider were wearing not helmets, police said.

Helmets

Motorcycle riders are not required to wear a helmet if the driver is at least 21 and has "successfully completed a motorcycle operator training and safety course" or is "covered by a health insurance plan," according to Texas state law.

But according to the National Safety Council, "Motorcycle helmets are estimated to be 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcycle operators and 41% effective for motorcycle passengers."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene's string of crash fatalities continues