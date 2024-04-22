Pedestrian killed after hit by two cars in east Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man struck by two vehicles on Columbus’ far east side, where both drivers left the fatal scene, has been identified.

Columbus police said that 66-year-old James Brusenhan was the man who died after two cars struck and killed him on East Broad Street in the early hours of Friday, April 19.

Police said that Brusenhan was attempting to cross East Broad Street at Richmond Woods Drive, outside of a marked crosswalk, when an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian in the westbound lane of East Broad Street. The impact knocked the victim down and they ended up in the center turn lane.

A witness told police that the man began to crawl southbound and into the eastbound lane of East Broad Street when he was struck again, this time by a Toyota Rav4 with its driver’s side front.

That vehicle, estimated to be a 2016-2018 model, and the vehicle with no description that first hit Brusenhan, both fled the scene. Brusenhan was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m.

The Accident Investigation Unit asks that any person with knowledge of the vehicles or drivers involved is asked to contact the AIU at (614) 645-4767. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

