Pedestrian killed after being struck by large SUV while crossing northbound I-435 in KC

A pedestrian died in an overnight crash after being struck by a silver GMC Yukon Denali while crossing northbound Interstate 435 on Kansas City’s East Side, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound Interstate 435 at Truman Road was shut down for nearly three hours while police investigated, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department. The highway has since reopened.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was attempting to cross northbound I-435 from east to west near East Winner Road and had reached the far left lane. The Yukon was headed north and struck the pedestrian, Gonzalez said.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash. Gonzalez said that the driver of the Yukon, who was not injured, had stopped immediately.

The pedestrian’s death is the 34th traffic fatality in Kansas City so far this year, compared to 20 traffic fatalities by this time last year.