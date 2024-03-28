Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Pike is closed in both directions in Madison after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Gallatin Pike.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene after the crash.

It is not known when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

