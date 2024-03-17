Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Folsom Blvd. in Sacramento, police say

A man was killedSaturday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Sacramento’s College/Glen neighborhood, police said.

About 9:20 p.m., officers were called to Folsom Boulevard near Julliard Drive for a reports of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian, said Officer Cody Tapley, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

Officers arrived and found medics from the Sacramento Fire Department personnel performing life-saving measures on the man who had suffered significant injuries, Tapley said. The medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The police spokesman said the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained on scene.

Since the incident resulted in a fatality, the police department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation. Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived to canvass of the area for evidence, witnesses and any additional information.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Officer will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Investigators asked any witnesses with any relevant information to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.