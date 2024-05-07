Party lines blur as unaffiliated voters surpass Democrats, Republicans in Buncombe County

You’ve heard it before, or maybe you’ve experienced it in your own community: North Carolina is growing, and fast.

The data backs it up. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Carolina Population Center predicts the Tar Heel state will be the seventh most populated state by 2030.

Along with a rise in population has come a rise in registered voters and notably, thousands of them are registered as unaffiliated.

Statewide, unaffiliated voters have risen from 18% in 2004 to 37% this year. In Buncombe County, unaffiliated voters make up about 42.8%, but 20 years ago in 2004, this group only made up about 21.3%.

Despite the general upward trend, it’s tough to make claims about the meaning or impact because these voters are not a homogenous group. Some vote party lines through and through and others are true swing voters.

One thing is clear: Unaffiliated voters do tend to be younger, according to Nathan Dollar, the director of Carolina Demography at UNC–Chapel Hill’s the Carolina Population Center.

Registering unaffiliated offers a sense of freedom

Registering as unaffiliated could simply be a practical decision. In a state where primaries are semi-closed, registering unaffiliated allows voters to participate in either party’s primary, said Nadine Suzanne Gibson, assistant professor with the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Department of Public and International Affairs.

“Registering with a party doesn't really get you anything in North Carolina,” Gibson said. “It actually gives you less freedom to vote in whatever primary you want.”

Kathie Kline, Democratic Party chair in Buncombe County, said she is concerned about the freedom this structure allows.

Kathie Kline

“In Buncombe, many of our unaffiliated voters are left-leaning and some of them have chosen to register as unaffiliated so they can vote against certain Republicans in primaries,” Kline said. “Buncombe Democrats feel this wastes the votes needed for other down-ballot primary races that are so important for our local governments.”

Inevitably, when unaffiliated voters show up at the polls, they are presented with a political system run by two parties, leaving them to choose one or the other.

Data from the 2020 primary election showed that statewide more unaffiliated voters participated in the Democratic primary (388,381) than they did in the Republican primary (201,614).

Although this phenomenon might not offer much insight on a change in voter behavior at the polls, it could be a sign that feelings around politics are changing, said Jonathan Weiler, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an author.

Doug Brown, the chair of the Buncombe Republican Party said the polarization of politics, especially by the media, may be contributing to an increase in unaffiliated voters.

“The press has some responsibility for why this unaffiliated has grown, because people are just saying, ‘I’m sick of hearing the news,’” Brown said. “I know people are turning off the news because they just don’t want to hear all the bickering and fighting and one-sided arguments on things.”

How do parties reach unaffiliated voters?

There is no one way to reach these voters because they are all over the board, Weiler said.

“It’s wrong to think of them as a monolith and that matters because if they all thought the same way, then it would be much easier to craft a message that appealed to that group of voters,” Weiler said.

Some Buncombe County candidates are running as unaffiliated to connect with this bloc.

Van Duncan, 2024 unaffiliated candidate for chairman of Buncombe County, NC Board of Commissioners

Van Duncan, candidate for chairman of Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, is running as unaffiliated. He switched from the Democratic party after serving as Sheriff in Buncombe County from 2006 to 2018.

Bruce O’Connell, candidate for Buncombe County Commissioner District 2, is also running unaffiliated. O’Connell previously ran for US Congress seat District 11 as a Republican in 2022.

Both candidates said they felt their respective parties had left them behind for more extreme stances and decided to take action.

The first step in their run was to gain ballot access.

In North Carolina, a candidate not registered with an established party must collect verified signatures from 4% of registered voters in their county. That comes out to just over 8,000 signatures in Buncombe.

Duncan said he spent around $30,000 on a mailer campaign to get the signatures.

Bruce O'Connell, 2024 unaffiliated candidate for Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 2

O’Connell took a different approach and asked for signatures in-person, and one attitude became clear through interacting with voters, he said.

“Even if people didn’t like me or didn't agree with some of my views on issues, they all said the same thing. ‘Anyone that wants to run deserves a chance to run, and we are happy to sign your petition because you deserve a chance to be on the ballot,’” O’Connell said.

Despite both of their successes, Duncan and O’Connell expressed frustrations surrounding the process.

For example, if Duncan or O’Connell choose to run again in a future election as an unaffiliated candidate, they would need to re-collect those signatures despite having held office.

A home for voters who feel left behind

Typically, the biggest hurdle for a candidate to gain an unaffiliated’s vote is just getting them to the polls.

In this year’s primary election, unaffiliated voters turned out at lower rates than registered Democrats and Republicans.

Duncan and O’Connell said they hope their campaigns can encourage the thousands of dissatisfied and uninvolved voters to feel compelled to participate again.

“What I hope it has an impact on is people’s ability to stay in the political process and not feel like they’ve been abandoned,” Duncan said.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Unaffiliated voters surpass Democrats, Republicans in Buncombe County