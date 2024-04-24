Parking lot across from Multnomah Falls Lodge no longer free for visitors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The company that manages transportation services at one of Oregon’s top attractions has started to charge for parking.

Sasquatch Shuttle owns the parking lot across from Multnomah Falls Lodge on the Historic Columbia River Highway, as well as a parking structure in Bridal Veil. On Monday, the private company announced it had implemented a parking fee for its Multnomah Falls lot.

Amber Alert murder victim was part of child rape case against suspect, police say

The fee is based on the time of year and day. Drivers who use the lot from April to October will pay between $5 and $10 for daily parking. Those who visit during the peak season from May to September will pay between $10 and $20, with the highest fee between the peak hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Visitors could previously park at the Columbia River Highway lot for free, although there is a $2 transaction fee for those who purchase a timed-entry permit for the Interstate 84 lot during the peak season.

At the Bridal Veil lot, Sasquatch Shuttle will charge $5 for average-sized vehicles parking and $20 for oversized vehicles.

In-N-Out Burger proposes second Washington drive-thru in Vancouver

The company’s new parking fee will include a shuttle between both parking lots.

“The free shuttle service between Bridal Veil and Multnomah Falls parking lots is a pivotal component of our transportation strategy,” Sasquatch Shuttle Co-Owner Kent Krumpschmidt said in a statement. “By offering this complimentary service, we aim to reduce traffic congestion along the scenic highway while providing visitors with seamless access to the breathtaking beauty of Multnomah Falls.”

In an email, the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region spokesperson Kristin Carver told KOIN 6 officials are reviewing the company’s decision to install payment machines at the busy lot.

She said the USFS “is interested in new approaches” to curbing congestion and improving traffic safety at the site, but it must determine whether Sasquatch Shuttle’s new parking fee reflects the agency’s responsibilities.

Manhunt in Lane County for ‘armed and dangerous’ man connected to woman’s death

“We typically do that by requiring projects or changes like this to undergo a detailed approval process, including coordination with our partners, to ensure compliance with the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Act,” Carver added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.