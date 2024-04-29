Pandering obscenity involving a minor gets Zanesville man 8 years in prison

ZANESVILLE − A Zanesville man accused of sex crimes was recently sentenced in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Kelly Cottrill.

Charles E. Cawley, 43, was indicted in December with three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all second-degree felonies. He was sentenced to an aggregate indefinite term of 8 to 12 years in prison and must register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years. He must serve a mandatory five years of post release control.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program about child sexual abuse material (CSAM) determined to have been downloaded to a phone registered to a relative of Cawley’s on Sept. 9, 2023. The relative was contacted by investigators and she advised them Cawley was using the phone in question.

On Dec. 13, law enforcement officers searched Cawley’s home. He admitted to downloading said materials to the phone.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Pandering obscenity gets Zanesville man 8 years in prison