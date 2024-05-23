In Pampa, police arrest 3rd suspect after fatal shooting at Amarillo apartment

Police arrested a woman in Pampa as part of an investigation into the May 14 fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Amarillo, the Amarillo Police Department announced late Wednesday.

Kisha Evette Grimes, 38 of Amarillo, was arrested Wednesday evening after police received information that took investigators to Pampa, where Grimes was taken into custody for an outstanding Potter County homicide warrant. The case is still being investigated by APD's Homicide Unit.

As previously reported, Kevin Sanders, 39, was arrested in Amarillo, and Terrence Thomas, 38, was arrested in Lubbock, and both were arrested on suspicion of murder. They were taken into custody the day after the incident at Axiom Apartments, located at 1550 Bell St.

Police said May 14 the department had received multiple calls about shots fired at the complex, where officers found Gerald Abdu-Daoud Henry, 46, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

