2 arrested after fatal shooting at Amarillo apartment complex

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said Thursday morning that two people have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, May 15, investigators and officers arrested Kevin Sanders, 39, on a murder charge, according to an APD news release submitted by Homicide Unit Commander Lt. James Clements and Public Information Officer Sgt. Carla Burr.

A second suspect, Terrence Thomas, 38, was located in Lubbock and arrested on a charge for murder.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the incident, which took place Tuesday night at Axiom Apartments, located at 1550 Bell St.

Police said the department had received multiple calls about shots fired at the complex, where officers found Gerald Abdu-Daoud Henry, 46, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest 2 on murder charges after shooting reported