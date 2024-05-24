Palm Bay police report noticeable increase in 'dangerous, unlawful' activity at 'Compound'

As the Memorial Day weekend swings into full gear, Palm Bay police are again cracking down on traffic in and out of the notorious Compound, known as a hub of holiday off-roading and partying.

Patrols in and around the area will be stepped up to prevent any mischief, police report.

Last weekend, Palm Bay patrol officers turned out in force at the Compound following what the agency described as increased "dangerous and unlawful activities" in the abandoned area over the past few weeks.

A Palm Bay police officer drenches a grill left behind at the Compound last weekend.

"There were hundreds of dirt bikes and other recreational vehicles congregating in this area," said Lt. Virginia Kilmer, spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department in a statement.

“Officers responded and were able to disperse the large group, restoring order and safety. ... These actions not only violate state law and city ordinances but also pose significant safety risks to participants, pedestrians, and other motorists."

While no arrests were made, "the incident was captured on officers' body worn cameras and will be used to identify and hold accountable those who choose to return and engage in illegal activities," the statement said.

The Compound, as it’s widely known, is an intricate, complex part of the city’s history, with its reputation as a party hangout for weekend warriors, a dumping place for homicide victims, wild animals, off-roading, drug deals and urban hiking. The undeveloped area sits in the southwest of the city and is some 12 square miles wide, with vast overgrown lots and craggy, winding roads — all originally part of a development that went backrupt in 1991.

Last year, after a series of homicide investigations at the Compound along with protests, the city council opted to study what could be done with the property, which is mostly in the hands of private ownership.

The review continues. No other action from the city — which met last month to discuss potential plans for the Compound — has taken place.

"We'd like to remind everyone that the roads within this area are considered City of Palm Bay roadways," the police department shared in a Facebook earlier this week.

"This means they are subject to all rules, regulations, and state laws, just like anywhere else in the city."

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay police on watch at 'Compound' as illegal activities increase