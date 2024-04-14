Model rocket explosion ignites 40-acre brush fire in The Compound

PALM BAY — An experimental rocket engine being test-fired accidentally ignited a 40-acre brush fire in The Compound late Saturday, fire officials said.

At the peak of the blaze, up to 30 fire units were on the scene, including the Florida Division of Forestry and others. Smoke from the brush fire could be seen across the river in Melbourne Beach. The fire was brought under control late Saturday. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to any structures.

The fast-moving fire, fed by strong winds and dry conditions, was reported to firefighters about 6 p.m. Saturday along Irwin Drive in the area, a large swath of abandoned property in the southwest section of the city.

“The cause of the fire was, oddly enough, started after a local rocket club attempted to send up a rocket when it exploded and set the surrounding area on fire,” Assistant Palm Bay Fire Rescue Fire Chief John Ringleb said Sunday.

But Steve Alban, vice president of the Space Coast Rocketry group based in Palm Bay, said that a group of University of Central Florida students, who were not part of any sanctioned club events and were operating independently, were conducting a "static motor test" when the fire erupted.

"These students have attended our launches and did request assistance from us on their project, but we declined. They took it upon themselves to conduct this on their own," Alban said.

The formal group has clearances to operate from the city and the Federal Aviation Authority and also carries insurance, while also implementing other safety features, Alban said.

At least one of the students remained at the site, relaying information to firefighters about the site. “There was no malicious intent,” Ringleb said.

Fire crews contained the blaze — including one spot over about an acre wide — and left the site after midnight, fire officials reported. Firefighters were expected to monitor the site for any potential flareups.

