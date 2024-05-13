PA Water building 3.5M gallon tank in Lackawanna County for firefighters

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania American Water announced they’re installing new water storages in Pennsylvania, including a 3.5 million gallon tank for firefighters in Lackawanna County.

In a release from Pennsylvania American Water, they announced they will be installing a $6.9 million water tank to provide additional water storage for fire companies in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County.

Officials said the new tank will provide firefighters with extra capacity in residential and commercial areas, as well as adequate water pressure and fire protection.

The new tank in Roaring Brook Township is one of four new tanks being installed in Pennsylvania. Laurel Run in Luzerne County is getting a $1.05 million 200,000 gallon tank, Jackson in Butler County is getting a $4.9 million 750,000 gallon tank, and Young in Jefferson County is getting a $5.55 million 500,000 gallon tank.

Additionally, Pennsylvania American Water is rehabilitating 10 water storage tanks in the following areas:

Municipality County Cost Size (Gallons) Union Washington $1,450,000 500,000 Union Washington $1,550,000 5,000,000 North Franklin Washington $475,000 550,000 Hanover Washington $375,000 300,000 West Pittsburg Lawrence $415,000 410,000 Neshannock Lawrence $675,000 1,100,000 White Indiana $1,600,000 200,000 White Indiana $850,000 2,000,000 McEwensville Northumberland $360,000 100,000 Lower Providence Montgomery $1,450,000 1,000,000

In total, Pennsylvania American Water says they are investing $28.3 million into water storage upgrades.

