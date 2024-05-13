PA Water building 3.5M gallon tank in Lackawanna County for firefighters
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania American Water announced they’re installing new water storages in Pennsylvania, including a 3.5 million gallon tank for firefighters in Lackawanna County.
In a release from Pennsylvania American Water, they announced they will be installing a $6.9 million water tank to provide additional water storage for fire companies in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County.
Officials said the new tank will provide firefighters with extra capacity in residential and commercial areas, as well as adequate water pressure and fire protection.
The new tank in Roaring Brook Township is one of four new tanks being installed in Pennsylvania. Laurel Run in Luzerne County is getting a $1.05 million 200,000 gallon tank, Jackson in Butler County is getting a $4.9 million 750,000 gallon tank, and Young in Jefferson County is getting a $5.55 million 500,000 gallon tank.
Additionally, Pennsylvania American Water is rehabilitating 10 water storage tanks in the following areas:
Municipality
County
Cost
Size (Gallons)
Union
Washington
$1,450,000
500,000
Union
Washington
$1,550,000
5,000,000
North Franklin
Washington
$475,000
550,000
Hanover
Washington
$375,000
300,000
West Pittsburg
Lawrence
$415,000
410,000
Neshannock
Lawrence
$675,000
1,100,000
White
Indiana
$1,600,000
200,000
White
Indiana
$850,000
2,000,000
McEwensville
Northumberland
$360,000
100,000
Lower Providence
Montgomery
$1,450,000
1,000,000
In total, Pennsylvania American Water says they are investing $28.3 million into water storage upgrades.
