PA Water building 3.5M gallon tank in Lackawanna County for firefighters

Justin Glowacki
·1 min read

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania American Water announced they’re installing new water storages in Pennsylvania, including a 3.5 million gallon tank for firefighters in Lackawanna County.

In a release from Pennsylvania American Water, they announced they will be installing a $6.9 million water tank to provide additional water storage for fire companies in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County.

Officials said the new tank will provide firefighters with extra capacity in residential and commercial areas, as well as adequate water pressure and fire protection.

The new tank in Roaring Brook Township is one of four new tanks being installed in Pennsylvania. Laurel Run in Luzerne County is getting a $1.05 million 200,000 gallon tank, Jackson in Butler County is getting a $4.9 million 750,000 gallon tank, and Young in Jefferson County is getting a $5.55 million 500,000 gallon tank.

Additionally, Pennsylvania American Water is rehabilitating 10 water storage tanks in the following areas:

Municipality

County

Cost

Size (Gallons)

Union

Washington

$1,450,000

500,000

Union

Washington

$1,550,000

5,000,000

North Franklin

Washington

$475,000

550,000

Hanover

Washington

$375,000

300,000

West Pittsburg

Lawrence

$415,000

410,000

Neshannock

Lawrence

$675,000

1,100,000

White

Indiana

$1,600,000

200,000

White

Indiana

$850,000

2,000,000

McEwensville

Northumberland

$360,000

100,000

Lower Providence

Montgomery

$1,450,000

1,000,000

In total, Pennsylvania American Water says they are investing $28.3 million into water storage upgrades.

