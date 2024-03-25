You can own the UWM chancellor's former home on Milwaukee's east side for $1.2 million

The former home of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee chancellor is for sale on Milwaukee's east side.

UWM announced in January that it planned to seek permission from the UW Board of Regents to sell the residence at 3435 N. Lake Drive. It was listed on Friday for $1,295,000.

The stone Tudor mansion has six bedrooms, four baths and close to 5,000 square feet. It was built in 1926, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. The listing states the home was designed by architect Charles Valentine.

UW-Milwaukee's private foundation bought the property in 2012 for $955,000, using donor money and proceeds from the sale of a former official chancellor residence in Shorewood. The Lake Drive property's assessed value has been $961,800 since 2018, according to city assessment records.

In December, UWM Chancellor Mark Mone purchased and moved to a new place just blocks away from UWM. He will receive a $2,536 monthly housing allowance that started this month, university spokesperson Angelica Duria previously told the Journal Sentinel.

“Selling the chancellor’s residence is the smart financial move for our university,” Mone said in a statement.

UWM's potential sale is part of a broader effort to cut costs and streamline its real estate. Last year, the university demolished Northwest Quad Building A and permanently closed the Purin dorm. In 2021, UWM sold its former Alumni House to Milwaukee businessman Andy Nunemaker. Earlier this month, the UWM announced it will close its Waukesha campus at the end of the spring 2025 semester, eliminating an educational option that has been around since 1966.

Once the sale is made, only the UW-Madison chancellor would be provided a home to live in, UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said. All other chancellors receive housing allowances instead.

