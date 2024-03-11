UW-Milwaukee closing Waukesha campus, citing enrollment, financial pressures

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will close its Waukesha campus at the end of the spring 2025 semester, eliminating an educational option that has been around since 1966.

The closure announced Monday also raises alarm about the viability of the remaining UW branch campuses, all but one of which reported lower enrollment than Waukesha last fall. Four of the 13 branch campuses have already closed or are moving to an online model at the end of this school year.

This spring, 672 students were enrolled at the Waukesha campus. In 2018, when UW-Milwaukee absorbed oversight of the campus as part of a UW System-wide restructuring, enrollment topped nearly 1,800.

“As student demands change, universities must change," UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone said.

In an email to the campus community, Mone said there simply weren't enough students to sustain a two-year campus in Waukesha, especially since Waukesha County Technical College started offering associate degrees in 2023.

"Although we had truly hoped and believed that we would be able to continue long-term operations at the Waukesha campus, the data and financial realities do not allow for this," he wrote.

More than 100 employees affected by UW-Waukesha closure

The closure will affect more than 100 employees, including tenured faculty. Some of the faculty work at UWM's other branch campus in West Bend and were hoping to teach at Waukesha after UWM announced last fall the Washington County campus would close at the end of this school year.

Waukesha County Technical College may hire some of the UWM employees as enrollment grows, according to a university statement.

The technical college's enrollment has trended slightly downward over the past eight years, especially during the pandemic, though it hasn't experienced anywhere near the drop of UWM Waukesha.

Like other technical colleges, WCTC receives local property taxes in addition to tuition revenue and state funding. The state Technical College System is one of the best-funded in the country, according to a report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum last year.

Meanwhile, the UW System ranked in the bottom 10 states for per-pupil funding.

Waukesha County Technical College to create a university center

The technical college will develop a UWM University Center for students seeking a four-year degree to get help transferring to UWM.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow called UWM's closure of the campus an "an innovative action" that he said was "best for Waukesha County."

“It provides certainty for planning purposes and creates a consistent pathway to access higher education for our residents," he said. "I am optimistic for the future of higher education in Waukesha County."

UW branch campuses up against demographic forces, budget constraints

The UW System includes 13 four-year universities where students earn bachelor's degrees. There were also 13 UW branch campuses, which for decades served as a pathway for students to start their college degree at a smaller, more affordable campus before transferring to a four-year.

But these campuses have struggled over the past decade to fill students' seats. Tuition was frozen for 15 years. A state budget cut in 2015 led to a gutting of branch campus staff and a "regionalization" strategy that put one dean in charge of multiple campuses.

Shifting demographics also played a role in these campuses' demise. There are fewer students graduating from Wisconsin high schools, and a smaller share of them are choosing to pursue a college degree. Most concerning, college leaders said, is a growing percentage of the public questioning the value of a college degree.

There's competition, too. Waukesha County Technical College has a campus about three miles from UW-Waukesha. The same is true for many of the other branch campuses dotted across the state.

When fewer students enroll, it puts pressure on universities because revenues fall, but costs almost never do.

Mone said the cost of operating the Waukesha campus on a per-student basis was comparable to the main campus. But tuition was about half that.

"This is unsustainable," Mone wrote in an email to the campus community.

2018 merger didn't work, faculty say

In a 2018 Hail Mary, the UW System restructured the branch campuses under the oversight of four-years. The thinking at the time was the larger campuses would subsidize the branches and keep them afloat.

Some UWM branch campus faculty said UWM did little to help them in the wake of the restructuring.

Professors said the student recruitment process prioritized the main campus − where students pay a more expensive tuition rate − at the expense of the branches, hastening enrollment declines. They also said the merger actually complicated the transfer process because classes were numbered and coded differently than what was offered in the same discipline at the main campus.

Mone disputed many of the professors' critiques. He pointed to bachelor's degree options created at the branch campuses and some upgraded facilities as ways in which UWM invested in its Waukesha and Washington County campuses.

This story will be updated after a 2 p.m. Monday press conference.

