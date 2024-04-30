Over 80,000 pounds of deli meat recalled across multiple states due to lacking inspection

No food product is immune from a recall, not even ready-to-eat deli meat.

ConSup North America Incorporated, a New Jersey based firm is recalling close to 100,000 pounds of sliced Stockmeyer prosciutto produced in Germany for “not being inspected properly.”

Retailers across the country, including stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington sold the recalled product.

The issue was discovered after Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that a German producer had shipped them “without the benefit of equivalent inspection.”

Here’s what we know.

No ‘adverse reactions’ reported, do away with the prosciutto

Even though there have been “no confirmed” reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product, you should still discard the recalled product.

The USDA is concerned that the recalled product may be lingering in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the notice reads.

Various dates, lot numbers impacted by prosciutto recall

Over 80,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham product made by a German manufacturer has been recalled by a New Jersey-based firm for not being checked properly.

There are a couple things to look for as you begin to search your refrigerator or freezer for the lots of recalled Stockmeyer Prosciutto, including certain lot codes and best-before dates.

Here’s what you should be looking for:

5.29 oz plastic packages with a Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO label that says it is a product of Germany

Lot codes: 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B

Best before dates: 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024

If your plastic container of Stockmeyer Prosciutto has any of the best before dates or lot codes listed above then you should probably throw it out or return it to the store of purchase.

Any consumers with questions about the recall can contact Luann Servidio, director of imports, by phone at (973)-628-7330 or via email at L.Servidio@consup.us.

