Over 700 stolen vehicles recovered, 355 arrested in East Bay crime crackdown

(KRON) — Over 700 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Oakland and the greater East Bay area since a California Highway Patrol sting operation began earlier this year, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to a new report from the governor’s office, 355 arrests have been made in the operation announced on Feb. 14. A total of 725 stolen vehicles were recovered and 46 crime-linked firearms have been seized. The arrested suspects are linked to organized crime, carjackings and other crimes, Newsom’s office said.

A little more than a month ago, on April 10, it was reported that 181 arrests had been made at that time, with 414 stolen vehicles recovered and 31 crime-linked firearms seized.

Suspects arrested in the ongoing sting operation have been charged with possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, driving under the influence and felony gun possession, officials said. In a written statement, Newsom commended “the work of the CHP to support local law enforcement efforts statewide, including in the East Bay,” to ensure community safety.

“The ongoing crime suppression operation in Oakland and the East Bay is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By targeting high-crime areas and deploying additional resources, we are working with our law enforcement partners to reduce criminal activity and create safer communities throughout the region.”

The governor’s office said that the CHP will continue undercover operations and uniformed patrol while working with local law enforcement agencies.

