‘Outrageous’: Trump legal team presents ridiculous Presidential Immunity argument to Supreme Court
Zoe Lofgren, Democratic Congresswoman from California and Dahlia Lithwick, Senior Editor for Slate join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to break down the arguments held in the Supreme Court regarding Donald Trump’s claim of Presidential Immunity and the court agreeing to hear the case speaks to how far the court has fallen.