Oshkosh man arrested on suspicion of firing gun inside residence and having a gun set up to fire at anyone entering

OSHKOSH — A 25-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested following an incident in which he is suspected of firing a gun inside a Central Street residence.

According to a news release from the Oshkosh Police Department, they received information about an individual firing a gun inside a residence in the 800 block of Central Street shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A short time after police responded to the residence, the 25-year-old man, who was not identified in the release, exited the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Police had also received information a gun was set up facing the entrance door to the residence and was rigged to fire on anyone who opened the door. Officers entered the house using ladders and were able to safely dismantle the set-up, the release said.

An investigation revealed multiple bullets had penetrated the walls of the home and had also penetrated the walls of an adjacent residence. No one was injured.

During a search of the home, police also found "child sexual abuse materials," according to the release.

The release states: "The city of Oshkosh Police Department takes such matters very seriously. Our investigation is rigorous and ongoing, especially surrounding the newly discovered child sexual assault materials."

The Oshkosh police have recommended the following charges:

Eight counts of recklessly endangering safety;

Two counts of criminal damage to property;

Endangering safety by setting a spring gun; and

Three counts of possession of child pornography

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for USA TODAY-Wisconsin Network. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh man arrested after firing gun inside residence