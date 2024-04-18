5 area bridges will be closed temporarily next month. Here's when and what to know.

OSHKOSH ― A number of bridges will be closed in Oshkosh and Menasha next month to facilitate cleaning and maintenance being done by the Winnebago County Highway Department.

The Winnebago County Highway Commission advised these five bridges will experience full closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on varying dates between May 6 to May 22:

May 6 — Wisconsin Street Bridge in Oshkosh;

May 7 — Congress/Oshkosh Avenue Bridge in Oshkosh;

May 8 — Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh;

May 9 — Main Street in Oshkosh; and

May 22 — Tayco Street in Menasha.

