OSBI: Four arrested after two Kansas women missing in Oklahoma's Texas County

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were last seen in the Texas County area over the weekend. Investigators are still searching for the moms, who initially ventured out on the road to pick up their children.

Four arrests have been made related to the two Kansas women who went missing in Oklahoma's panhandle, authorities said.

Charges are still pending for the individuals, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Hunter McKee said. Investigators are still searching for the two women, Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, McKee added.

One arrest was made in Texas County, and three were made in Cimarron County, McKee said. Both counties are in the Oklahoma panhandle, between Kansas and Texas.

All four people will be processed and booked into the Texas County jail.

Butler and Kelley were on their way to pick up children but never made it to the pick up location, according to a missing person's poster from the Texas County Sheriff's Office.

Their car was found abandoned in rural Texas County, Oklahoma — near Highway 95 and Road L, just south of Elkhart, Kansas, and the Oklahoma/Kansas border, OSBI told USA Today.

OSBI announced it suspected foul play in early April, based on evidence from the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSBI: Four arrested after two Kansas women missing in Texas County