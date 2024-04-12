Investigators still searching after two Kansas women went missing in Oklahoma: What we know

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were last seen in the Texas County area over the weekend. Investigators are still searching for the moms, who initially ventured out on the road to pick up their children.

Investigators are still searching for two missing women last seen in a rural part of the Oklahoma panhandle.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has not released any new updates in over a week.

Here's everything we know so far about the investigation into the women's disappearance.

Who are the two women missing in Oklahoma?

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were on their way to pick up children but never made it to the pick up location, according to a missing person's poster from the Texas County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear what the connection between the two women is.

Butler has several tattoos, including "a Chinese symbol on her left forearm and sunflower on her left shoulder." Butler is 5 feet, 4 inches with red hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, denim shorts and Heydude shoes.

Kelley has a butterfly tattooed on her left forearm, police say. Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing whitewashed blue jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and tan-colored shoes.

Where was Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley's car found?

Their car was found abandoned in rural Texas County, Oklahoma — near Highway 95 and Road L, just south of Elkhart, Kansas, and the Oklahoma/Kansas border, OSBI told USA Today.

Oklahoma investigators suspect foul play in case of missing Kansas women

The latest update from OSBI came April 3, indicating investigators suspect foul play based on evidence from the vehicle.

Hunter McKee, OSBI spokesperson, told The Oklahoman Thursday there were no new updates at this time.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 2 Kansas women missing in Oklahoma: What we know about disappearance