Ormond Beach motorcyclist killed when he slams into multiple other bikes at red light

A multiple-motorcycle wreck in Ormond Beach killed one man and injured two others Thursday police said, as Bike Week heads into its final days.

It was the fifth motorcycle fatality so far during Bike Week.

Gary Howard, 45, of Ormond Beach, died of injuries suffered in the crash which happened at 11:18 p.m. Thursday at North U.S. 1 and Nova Road, police said.

Two others required emergency medical attention due to injuries suffered in the wreck and were transported to local hospitals, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a motorcycle was speeding south on North U.S. 1 when it collided with multiple motorcycles stopped at a red light at the intersection with Nova Road, police said.

The initial crash triggered "a chain reaction" of collisions, damaging four more motorcycles, police said.

The incident shows the need to prioritize safety during Bike Week, police said.

"We urge all motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to traffic laws," Ormond Beach Police stated. "By staying vigilant and following regulations, we can prevent further tragedies."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach man killed in multiple motorcycle wreck, police said