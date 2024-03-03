Palm Coast woman riding on back of a Harley killed when 78-year-old man runs stop sign

A 39-year-old woman from Palm Coast was killed while riding on the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle after an SUV driven by a 78-year-old Ormond Beach man ran a stop sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:11 p.m. Saturday near DeLeon Springs. The wreck occurred on the second day of Bike Week when tens of thousands of motorcycles descend on Daytona Beach.

The SUV, a 2024 Subaru Forester, was traveling east on Spring Garden Avenue, approaching State Road 11. The Harley was headed south on S.R. 11 approaching Spring Garden. The Forester was making a left turn to go north on S.R. 11.

The SUV "failed to yield from a stop sign," according to the FHP report.

The Harley collided with the front of the SUV. The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with minor injuries. The passenger of the Harley was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No names were released.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast woman riding passenger on Harley killed in accident