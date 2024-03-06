Bike Week deaths: 2 die in high-speed motorcycle crash in Deltona, sheriff says

Two people were killed when the motorcycle they were riding at high speed crashed with a vehicle making a turn Tuesday in Deltona, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Their deaths mark the third and fourth motorcycle fatalities during Bike Week so far.

Joshua E. Colon Cirino, 26, of Deltona and his passenger, an adult female who has yet to be identified, were killed in the crash which happened shortly after 6 p.m., the sheriff's office stated.

Unrelated to Bike Week, a Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy was seriously injured when a car collided with his police motorcycle Tuesday on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County as the deputy rode to work.

Cirino was operating a Yamaha sport bike southbound at high speed on Normandy Boulevard approaching Sullivan Street, the sheriff's office stated. An initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling at more than 80 mph at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office stated.

A Mazda SUV tried to turn left onto Sullivan Street when it was struck by the motorcycle, the sheriff's office stated.

Both Cirino and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but Deltona Fire Rescue pronounced both riders dead at the scene.

Two people in the SUV were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance cameras recorded the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bike Week deaths: 2 die in motorcycle crash in Deltona