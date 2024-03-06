Flagler County Sheriff's deputy injured in motorcycle crash as he road to work

Flagler County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Benjamin Stamps' helmet sustained damage but protected his head when a car crossed into his lane and collided with his patrol motorcycle as he rode to work on Tuesday, the sheriff's office stated.

A Flagler County Sheriff's deputy was seriously injured Tuesday when his police motorcycle collided with a car as he road to work on Interstate 95, according to the agency, which also said the crash showed the importance of drivers taking extra care during Bike Week.

Two people have died in motorcycle crashes in Volusia County so far during Bike Week.

Flagler County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Benjamin Stamps, a member of the agency's motorcycle unit, was struck in St. Johns County when a vehicle apparently made an improper lane change into his path, the sheriff's office stated.

Stamps attempted evasive maneuvers but was hit and thrown from the motorcycle. Stamps was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville as a trauma alert.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Benjamin Stamps was riding his patrol motorcycle to work on I-95 in St. Johns County when a car apparently crossed into his lane and collided with his motorcycle, the sheriff's office stated.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly visited Stamps in the emergency room. Stamps was conscious and alert but did suffer some serious injuries and will require surgery for elbow injuries, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Stamps is expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days and make a full recovery.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Benjamin Stamps suffered serious injuries Tuesday when a car apparently crossed into his lane on Interstate 95 and collided with his patrol motorcycle as he rode to work, the sheriff's office stated.

Another post on Facebook from the sheriff's office showed a picture of Stamps' damaged sheriff's office helmet which was gouged and scrapped on the front and side. A black band around its base was also damaged.

The sheriff's office post stated "As you can see wearing a helmet can potentially be a lifesaver during a motorcycle crash. We stress safety and always wearing a helmet while riding!"

The post also stated that the crash "shows why drivers must always be aware of their surroundings and keep an eye out for motorcycles."

"This is a prime example of the importance of 'look twice, save a life' which is especially important with Bike Week occurring," Staly stated in the release. "God was looking out for Deputy First Class Stamps today, as we could have been planning a funeral. Please keep DFC Stamps in your prayers as he recovers."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Sheriff's deputy injured in motorcycle crash on I-95