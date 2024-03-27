Orlando renames section of Kirkman Road to honor fallen officer Kevin Valencia

Local leaders and family gathered together Wednesday to honor a fallen Orlando police officer.

Officer Kevin Valencia was shot while responding to a domestic situation off Kirkman Road in 2018.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and died three years later.

Leaders unveil a roadway sign on a portion of Kirkman Road that is named in Valencia’s memory.

“I can’t even tell you how it feels to know that his legacy will always live on,” said Kevin Valencia’s widow Meghan Valencia. “What he did and what being an officer was for him will continue to live on.”

Meghan Valencia said her sons will be able to look at this sign and know it will preserve the memory of their father in the community he served.

