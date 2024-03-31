Orange Park man sentenced to 10 years for possessing over 15 pounds of cocaine, intent to distribute

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Peterson Fils-Aime (37, Orange Park) to 10 years in federal prison for possessing approximately 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

Fils-Aime entered a guilty plea on December 12, 2023.

According to court records, Fils-Aime was the subject of a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation in 2022.

DEA agents had received information that on June 3, 2022, Fils-Aime would be transporting large amounts of cocaine in Jacksonville in the St. Johns Bluff area. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Fils-Aime’s car.

An FHP canine unit alerted to the presence of drugs inside Fils-Aime’s car and troopers recovered approximately seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) of cocaine from inside the car.

DEA agents interviewed Fils-Aime who admitted that he was on his way to deliver the cocaine.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Frank Talbot.

