Orange County authorities seize large stash of fentanyl, MDMA, cannabis from probationer
Police in Orange County announced the seizure of a large stash of drugs while they were investigating a probationer.
According to an Instagram post from the Westminster Police Department, officers with the department’s Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement unit conducted a check of a probationer in Huntington Beach on Friday night.
They found the probationer to be in possession of:
705.6 grams of fentanyl (pills and powder)
733.7 grams of MDMA/Molly
718.9 grams of cannabis concentrates
256 grams of Xanax
43 pounds of cannabis flower
In addition, authorities seized $16,200 in cash, the Instagram post said.
The probationer’s identity has not been released.
