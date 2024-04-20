Orange County authorities seize large stash of fentanyl, MDMA, cannabis from probationer

Police in Orange County announced the seizure of a large stash of drugs while they were investigating a probationer.

According to an Instagram post from the Westminster Police Department, officers with the department’s Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement unit conducted a check of a probationer in Huntington Beach on Friday night.

They found the probationer to be in possession of:

705.6 grams of fentanyl (pills and powder)

733.7 grams of MDMA/Molly

718.9 grams of cannabis concentrates

256 grams of Xanax

43 pounds of cannabis flower

In addition, authorities seized $16,200 in cash, the Instagram post said.

The probationer’s identity has not been released.

