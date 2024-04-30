Opposing Demonstrators Face Off Near Columbia University Gates

Opposing demonstrators faced off in front of Columbia University in New York City on Tuesday, April 30.

Ben Von Klemperer captured this video, and posted it to X with a caption, reading in part, “NYPD stands between opposing camps.”

The footage shows supporters of Palestine and Israel exchanging tense words as chants continue in the background.

The protests outside the gates of Columbia come a day after students entered and barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall on campus. In a statement on Tuesday, Columbia University Office of Public Affairs announced access to campus would be limited to allow only essential employees and students living in residential buildings.

In a later statement, the school said students occupying Hamilton Hall faced expulsion. Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

Video Transcript

