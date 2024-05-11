One SLO County community won’t host fireworks this Fourth of July. Here’s why

The annual July 4 fireworks show won’t be held in Cambria this year after beach erosion reduced the launch area to the point it’s no longer safe.

The fireworks show has traditionally capped a daylong picnic and party at Shamel Park, but that event is also canceled for 2024, according to information released Thursday by the sponsor, American Legion Post No. 432.

Instead, the Legion will hold scaled-down festivities at its hall and the Veterans Memorial Building.

Meanwhile, post officials are pursuing permission for the 2025 event with fireworks, Commander Dave Ehlers told The Tribune Friday, with hopes of launching from State Parks property.

Getting that OK, however, will require a full CEQA report (California Environmental Quality Act), as is being required by the San Luis Obispo Coast District of State Parks.

With that study in hand, District Superintendent Dan Falat can officially consider the Legion’s permit application for next year’s fireworks display.

The Tribune reached out to Falat for comment, but he hasn’t responded yet.

Cambria celebrated Independence Day with events at Shamel Park.

Why can’t the events proceed as usual?

The customary county beach site used for decades for the fireworks launch area is no longer viable for that because the erosion-diminished sandy beach stretch doesn’t have enough room left for a required safety buffer.

An alternate site that the American Legion’s fireworks provider used last year has been further narrowed by erosion from this winter’s storms further narrowed, making that location also unsuitable now.

Beach areas next to that are a State Parks Natural Preserve, absolutely off limits, but other State Parks land is a possibility, Ehlers said.

For instance, “the first Moonstone Beach Drive parking area to the north of Shamel Park would be ideal,” Ehlers said. “The fireworks crew told us it would be perfect, and the fire chief and fire marshal said it would work.”

Post officials also are doing due-diligence research on other light-show options, such as those lit up by drones or lasers, Ehlers said, even though their initial explorations of those technologies have shown them to be much more expensive.

The cost for Cambria’s past fireworks shows have risen sharply through the years.

The display and the permits to mount the show in 2018 cost $18,000, paid for by donations from community and post members, businesses and the many people attending the daylong party.

“Long may she wave.” John Shankle of Cambria captured this 2018 July 4th juxtapositioning of the U.S. flag and fireworks over the sea, shot off from the shore near the town’s Shamel Park. The town won’t have a fireworks display this year, but there will be fun, food and games in the afternoon around the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.

Why the picnic at Shamel Park also is canceled

“Attendance is the key,” Ehlers said. “We made the difficult decision that without fireworks here, more people will head to daylong celebrations in Cayucos, Paso Robles and Pismo Beach, significantly impacting our picnic-in-the-park event.

“It takes many days of volunteer work, setting up for the picnic, manning it during the full day and then breaking down and cleaning up on July 5,” he said. There also are additional costs involved to hold the park celebration, such as for food and the park-rental permit.

Celebrations are planned throughout the county. Here’s a list of 2023 Independence Day events.

Meanwhile, community reaction laced with regret has been hitting social media like, well, fireworks.

“Gonna really miss the live music and community gathering at the park. Sounds like the odds just kept stacking up against it,” Natasha Kolk McCarthy posted on Facebook on Friday, seeming to sum up most of the comments. “I appreciate all the efforts made now and over the past 40 years from our Legion. Thank you.”

With no fireworks and the prospect of fewer attendees, it simply didn’t make sense to have a 2024 daylong event at the park, post officials concluded regretfully, Ehlers said.

“It was a tough decision to make, but now we’re focusing on hosting a great party at the Legion Hall and planning ahead for 2025.”

What this year’s July 4 party will look like

Despite the loss of the fireworks, Post officials remain determined to provide a festive event so the community can come together to commemorate and celebrate Independence Day, Ehlers said.

The significantly smaller party will start at 11 a.m. with the traditional opening ceremony at the flag stand in the Veterans Memorial Building’s parking lot, followed by a “y’all come” party from noon to 5 p.m. at the post’s hall, which is usually closed to the public.

The Veterans Building and Legion Hall are at 1000 Main St., right off Highway 1 via Cambria Drive.

“It is Independence Day, and we want to offer things to the community,” while also honoring the veterans who helped protect the country’s independence that’s the focus of the holiday, Ehlers said. “We’re hoping that many people will come down to share with us the opening ceremonies and open house.”

Barbecue prepared by the Sons of the Legion Post and other refreshments provided by the post’s auxiliary will be available for purchase following the opening ceremony.

The afternoon’s social event will include bingo, with numbers being called inside the Vets Hall.