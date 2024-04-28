One seriously injured in shooting near Redwood Rd., SLCPD investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday night, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of West Wright Circle, near Redwood Rd. and 500 South, police said.

Vernal Police officer shot multiple times by ‘intoxicated’ suspect, flown to hospital

Details on the shooting are limited at this time, but paramedics took one person to the hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

“The circumstances to the shooting are unclear at this stage in the investigation,” SLCPD said.

No arrests have been at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.