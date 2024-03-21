One person taken to hospital after vessel crashes into Sanibel Causeway, FWC says

The FWC, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Lee County EMS responded to the scene of a 24-foot vessel that collided with the rocks near the Sanibel Causeway on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

One person was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after authorities say a boat crashed into the Sanibel Causeway.

Hailee Seely, spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., when authorities received a report of a single-vessel accident near the southwest side of the Sanibel Causeway.

The FWC, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Lee County EMS responded to a 24-foot vessel that collided with the rocks near the bridge, Seely said.

The vessel's sole occupant is being treated for their injuries. The extent of the injuries remained unknown Thursday evening.

Kayla Rincon-Miller murder: Cape Coral police arrest North Fort Myers teen linked to Sunday slaying of girl, 15

The U.S. Coast Guard said on X, formerly known as Twitter, they searched for a person in the water off Sanibel after reports indicated two boaters crashed their vessel into a jetty. They said they later learned one person remained on the boat, while the second person was with EMS on land.

The crash comes less than a week after a boat crashed in North Naples, killing two.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Sanibel Causeway boat crash sends one to the hospital