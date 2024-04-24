One person beat up, stabbed by group of suspects: SDPD

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A victim was wounded on Tuesday after a group of males stabbed him in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 7:54 p.m. at Alta View Drive and South Woodman St., the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5/KUSI.

According to police, around six to seven males beat the victim up and then stabbed him twice in the ribs.

He was taken to a hospital, where his injuries are unknown at this time

Authorities have not detained anyone. The suspects were last seen leaving the location down Woodman St., per SDPD.

