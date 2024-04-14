One last step

Apr. 13—Mt. Juliet began the process Wednesday of verifying its special census data.

"The Special Census verification process just recently started and should wrap up around this weekend or the first part of next week," Mt. Juliet Geographic Information System Administrator Robert Ealy said. "When compared to the initial Special Census enumeration, which lasted approximately five months, the verification process is quick."

Field workers and city employees will be going door-to-door in Mt. Juliet to verify the special census. The city has partnered with the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) for the effort, which will take place on weekday afternoons and Saturdays during the month of April.

During this process, only 10% of households in Mt. Juliet will be verified.

"The GNRC will be verifying many areas of the City of Mt. Juliet," Ealy said. "However, the specific subdivisions or homes polled are unknown to the City of Mt. Juliet. This aspect of the project will be up to our regional council to decide."

Field workers can be identified through badges with the city logo on them or as uniformed city employees. All workers will have official documentation and will only ask residents to verify information provided during the initial phase of the special census.

"This is a requirement from the State of Tennessee," Ealy said. "Per State of Tennessee guidelines, an approved development district [GNRC] has been selected and tasked with verifying the Mt. Juliet Special Census. At least 10% of the residents participating in the Mt. Juliet Special Census must be polled again with no more than a 5% error rate. This is an important part of the Special Census process because it shows the City of Mt. Juliet Special Census is valid and was collected accurately by city workers. Without this verification process, our Special Census would not be approved by the State of Tennessee."

The city originally called a special census after widespread miscounts during the 2020 census. The 2020 census had recorded a population of 39,289, but according to the United States Census Bureau, Tennessee's census was undercounted by 4.78%.

As of the conclusion of the special census, 40,430 residents were counted in Mt. Juliet, which is an additional 1,141 residents since the last federal census.

"The Special Census will become official in July 2024 when we receive an official letter from the State of Tennessee — Boyd Center in Knoxville, TN," Ealy said.