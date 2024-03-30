One found shot dead in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Mansfield Police are investigating after one person was found shot dead Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded at approximately 1:49 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 400 block of Spring Street. At the scene, officers found the 25-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information as to what led to the shooting and are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mansfield Police Major Crimes Det. Rick Clapp at 419-755-9470.

