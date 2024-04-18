One dead after domestic incident escalates to barricaded person, Lee sheriff confirms

One person is dead after a domestic incident escalated to a barricaded person in Villas, the Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Lee County deputies responded to the area of Gorham Avenue and Fordham Street, Fort Myers.

Jessie Santero, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded to a domestic incident that escalated to the barricade.

Santero said one person is confirmed dead and added the death investigation remained active Thursday afternoon.

No further information was available Thursday afternoon.

