The old Hamilton city building is getting new life as a boutique hotel | Going Up

The basics of the Mueller Building conversion and renovation

Hamilton’s former city building’s renovation and conversion to a boutique hotel with about 150-160 rooms in both the existing structure and an addition.

Address: 20 High St., Hamilton.

Building type: Art deco.

Developers/architect/partner: Spectrum Development Group in collaboration with Acumen Development Partners/City of Hamilton.

Size: About 75,000 square feet including the original five-story building built in 1935 plus an addition built in 1969, on a 1.5-acre site.

Plans include: 150-160 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and a speakeasy bar.

Estimated cost: between $55 million and $65 million.

A rendering shows what the Mueller Building, a former Hamilton municipal building, will look like once its renovated and the addition is built.

What you need to know about the building: It sits in the heart of downtown Hamilton

The structure will be the second Marriott hotel in Hamilton. The Courtyard by Marriott sits nearby at 1 Riverfront Plaza. Built as a municipal building through the federal Public Work Administration project, it was designed by Hamilton architect Fredrick G. Mueller and renamed the Mueller Building in his honor in 2008. The structure served as the city’s offices until 2000 when most offices moved into The One Renaissance Center, 345 High St.

During the last 20 years it has never been fully occupied, housing small businesses including a business incubator for a period, the Heritage Hall museum, and the Municipal Brew Works brewery. The brewery will remain a tenant.

The project preserves the art deco vibe of the Mueller Building

“Our goal is to rehabilitate what’s there and align the addition with the existing art deco architecture,’’ said Amro Kamel, founder of Spectrum Investment Group. “This will be a historic renovation. I want to pay homage to the historical architecture with a modernized feel.”

Kamel said he plans to save as many of the large stone basreliefs, concrete medallions and historical artifacts as possible. Artist and Hamilton native Robert McCloskey created most of the interior and exterior relief sculptures.

“We truly wanted someone who would take into consideration the character and history of the building,” said Jody Gunderson, Hamilton’s director of economic development. “They want to incorporate the wall painting in the old city council chambers (into their plans).”

The 16-foot by 20-foot Founding of the Fortress painting by Hamilton resident Jack Willard was unveiled in 1941 as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. It features Gen. Richard Butler, for whom Butler County was named; Charles Gano, a government surveyor; and Robert McClellan, an Army scout.

“This is arguably one of the best pieces of real estate in Hamilton,” Kamel said. “We’re excited to bring something back to prominence that is so highly regarded. Our goal has always been to offer something unique and different.”

Here's where the project stands

To help fund the development project, Kamel said he is seeking both state and federal historic tax credits. Earlier this month he applied to the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program.

The developer said he expects to close on the building by fall. Design plans should be completed by the end of the year. Construction on the addition and renovation will begin early next year with a 2026 opening.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Marriott Tribute boutique hotel coming to heart of Hamilton