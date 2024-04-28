Oklahoma weather live updates: Two deaths reported after Saturday tornadoes

Severe storms rolled through Oklahoma Saturday, producing damaging tornadoes and flash flooding.

While the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the number of tornadoes, storm damage has been reported in multiple areas across the state, including Sulphur, Holdenville and Marietta. KFOR-4 reported there were 17 tornadoes Saturday night into early Sunday.

At least two people have died in Holdenville as a result of the storms, according to multiple reports.

Hughes County Emergency management, according to KOCO-5, confirmed one of the victims was a 4-month-old child. Information about the other victim had not been released.

First light revealing extensive damage in downtown Sulphur from last nights tornado. #OKwx pic.twitter.com/A11EXfeOnH — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) April 28, 2024

OG&E reported more than 31,000 customers were without power early Sunday.

Check back to this article throughout the day Sunday for updates on storm damage and injuries that resulted from Saturday's storms.

Damage from overnight storms that tore through Sulphur.

How much rain did Oklahoma get?

In addition to extensive damage from tornadoes and high winds, Oklahoma also had several locations get 5-plus inches of rain.

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, Sulphur was dealing with nearly 7 inches of rain in addition to the damage from Saturday's tornadoes.

Areas near Ada and Fittstown also saw more than 5 inches of rain.

- Ryan Sharp

Stitt declares state of emergency for 12 counties

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday morning declared a state of emergency for 12 counties: Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, and Pontotoc counties.

"Due to impacts from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail, and flooding beginning April 27, 2024 including extensive damage to power lines and infrastructure, it is necessary to assist and expedite all efforts of relief," the order says.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.

“My prayers are with those who lost loved ones as tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma last night," Stitt said in an early Sunday news release. "Thank you to Oklahoma Emergency Management and those who have worked through the night to keep Oklahomans safe and have worked to clear debris and assess damage.”

- Ryan Sharp

OKC's Festival of the Arts, Memorial Marathon happening Sunday

Well before daybreak, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon got underway early Sunday in downtown OKC, while the Festival of the Arts is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday for its final day in and around Bicentennial Park.

In one of the changes to this year's festival, the grounds are opening an hour earlier Sunday to accommodate OKC Memorial Marathon participants and staying open an hour later until 7 p.m.

- Brandy McDonnell

Damage from overnight storms that tore through Sulphur.

How many tornadoes in Oklahoma last night?

The National Weather Weather Service has not yet confirmed the number of tornadoes in Oklahoma late Saturday and early Sunday. However, significant damage was reported in Sulphur, Ardmore and near Holdenville. Minor damage was reported in Oklahoma City and Norman.

Oklahoma Emergency Management was collected damage reports from across the state late Saturday. As of 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local emergency crews were still conducting damage assessments, so this list is not complete:

Ardmore Emergency Management reports damage and power outages in Ardmore. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports injuries and power lines down in Carter County at the Flying J Truck Stop on Michelin Road. Plain View School was also damaged in the storms.

Cotton County Emergency Management reports three to five homes damaged in the Devol area. Numerous trees are down. One storm-related vehicle accident is also reported.

Duncan Emergency Management reports roadway flooding in the City of Duncan. Stephens County Emergency Management reports Clarity Creek in Duncan is close to overflowing.

Garfield County Emergency Management reports two homes damaged in the Hillsdale area.

Grant County Emergency Management reports numerous trees damaged or down.

Hughes County Emergency Management reports 14 homes are damaged or destroyed in Holdenville. Highway 9 is blocked due to debris in the roadway. Muscogee Creek Nation is assisting with debris clearing and searching for area of impact. Seminole and Seminole County Emergency Management and Fire and Sheriff are providing command support. Oklahoma City Task Force One will respond Sunday for Search and Rescue support.

Kay County Emergency Management reports three to four structures were damaged by storms earlier this evening northwest of Newkirk. Numerous trees and power poles were down. Two vehicle accidents were a result of the storms. Heavy rain also caused flooding on area roads.

Lincoln County Emergency Management reports debris and damage in the Davenport and Sparks areas.

Love County Emergency Management reports damages in and around Marietta including damage to the Marietta Hospital. Hospital patients took shelter during the storms and no injuries in the hospital are reported. I-35 north is closed at the Texas State Line due to overturned vehicles and powerlines across the highway. The Chickasaw Nation is providing incident support in Marietta.

Marlow Emergency Management reports roadway flooding on Highway 81 and E. Apache Ave.

McClain County Emergency Management reports damage west of Goldsby along Highway 74B.

Midwest City Emergency Management reports at least one structure damaged and multiple powerlines and limbs down.

Murray County Emergency Management reports significant damage in Sulphur and numerous injuries. Search and rescue is ongoing at this time. OHP reports troopers are responding to apartments on Woodruff where tornado damage occurred. US-177 approximately 2 miles north of Sulphur is closed due to flooding.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management reports the Town of Morris has multiple power lines and power poles down. Search and rescue is ongoing and the county is clearing debris from the roadways.

Payne County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and outbuildings near Lone Chimney.

Tillman County Emergency Management reports flash flooding north of Grandfield. Numerous powerlines are down.

- Ryan Sharp

Live Oklahoma power outages map

See live updates on how weather is impacting OG&E's system.

Live Oklahoma weather radar

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Weather updates: How many tornadoes in Oklahoma Saturday?