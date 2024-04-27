Live updates: Strong tornadoes possible on Saturday

A wide swath of Oklahoma will experience numerous thunderstorms today through this evening, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service has forecast the possibility of strong tornadoes. Residents should also expect strong winds and hail with thunderstorms. Today's weather has a chance to impact two major outdoor events taking place in the Oklahoma City metro area, the Festival of the Arts near OKC City Hall and the Norman Music Festival.

Check here for live weather updates and to check power outages and closings in real-time. This page will be updated throughout the day and as weather-related news happens.

In OKC, storms likely after noon

NWS Norman expects severe storms to reach the Oklahoma City area by as early as 10 a.m. The greatest threat of storms occurs in the afternoon and evening hours.

An active day of weather is in store with multiple rounds of storms expected, beginning in western OK this morning and expanding east through the day into tonight. All severe hazards are possible, as well as the risk for flash flooding. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/LlEQ4XFK21 — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) April 27, 2024

– Dale Denwalt

What to do when there's a tornado watch

Be prepared — tornadoes are possible in and around the area mentioned in the watch. Be ready to act quickly.

National Weather Service: How to prepare for a tornado

What to do in a tornado warning

Take action now. A warning means someone saw a tornado or one was indicated by weather radar. Under a tornado warning, there's imminent danger to life and property. Everyone should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

